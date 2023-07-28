PMBJP product basket increased to 1800 medicines and 285 Surgical Equipment

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) added new products in their basket such as Dapagliflozin 10mg & Metformin Hydrochloride(Extended Release) 1000mg Tablets for Diabetes, Jan Aushadhi Protein (High Protein) Powder, Jan Aushadhi Protein for Women (Whey Protein Powder), etc.

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), which implements Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) regularly analyses various trends of the market and based on the analysis, includes medicines and other products to sell through these Kendras at affordable prices. In the same line, PMBI has now included some new variants of medicines for diabetes and different types of nutraceuticals at affordable prices.

The Government has decided to open 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by 31st December 2023 in the country. A total 9512 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country till 30th June 2023. The product basket of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has 1800 medicines, 285 Surgical Equipment and Consumables. These products are available at 50% - 90% lower prices compared to the market.

Keeping in mind the surging issue of diabetes and women health, Jan Aushadhi has decided to make an addition to its already existing list by launching the below-mentioned products in its list and these products are already available in select Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country for common people.

In last 9 years, the number of Kendras have increased by 100 times and the sales have increased more than 170 times. In order to fulfil the achievement of establishing 10,000 Kendras by 31st December 2023, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has invited applications from 651 different districts of the country for opening of Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

(With Inputs from PIB)