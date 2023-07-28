NHA launches 100 Microsites Project under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

In the endeavor to promote digital health adoption and hence make healthcare more accessible to all, the National Health Authority (NHA) has launched 100 Microsites Project under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). A Microsite, within the context of ABDM, shall be a cluster of all small and medium scale clinics, nursing homes, hospitals (preferably <10 bedded), labs, pharmacies and other healthcare facilities that are ABDM-enabled and offer digital health services to the patients. These Microsites would be established across the country in various states/UTs, majorly implemented by State Mission Directors of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission while the financial resources and overall guidance would be provided by National Health Authority.

The Microsites aim to establish a small ecosystem within a particular geographic area where there is complete ABDM adoption, and the entire patient journey is digitized. The State/UT may leverage a development partner and an interfacing agency for setting up and running the microsite. Within the microsite, all health facilities and healthcare professionals serving across different systems of medicines, especially from the private sector, shall be registered in ABDM modules like Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), Health Facility Registry (HFR) followed by installation of ABDM enabled applications. The patients visiting these centers will also become a part of ABDM with their health records linked to their ABHA which would then be accessible to them on their mobile phone applications like ABHA App, Aarogya Setu among others.

Talking about the project, CEO, NHA said – “We aim to establish 100 such Microsites across the country where focused efforts would be made to bring as many small-medium scale healthcare entities under the ABDM fold. This will not only increase adoption among private sector providers but will also help ABDM to expand its footprints among the private healthcare providers across the country as well.”

It is intended that through these microsites, as many small-medium scale healthcare providers are made aware of ABDM and its benefits, registered on ABDM’s core registries, use ABDM certified digital solutions, and eventually begin to link digital health records - all contributing towards a wider adoption of ABDM in the country. Such focused adoption efforts will activate the ecosystem to embrace ABDM.

On May 31st, 2023, NHA released operational guidelines for the nationwide activation of Microsites. Further information regarding the project can be accessed at: https://abdm.gov.in/microsites

(With Inputs from PIB)