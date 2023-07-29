Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine talks early next month - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 23:13 IST
Saudi Arabia is set to host talks on Ukraine among Western countries, Ukraine and key developing countries, including India and Brazil, early next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
The meeting would bring senior officials from up to 30 countries to Jeddah on Aug 5 and 6, the report said, citing diplomats involved in the discussion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazil wants 10-year pause on deep-sea mining as UN agency under pressure to draft regulations
South Korea's President Yoon in Ukraine to meet Zelenskiy
South Korea President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine - Yonhap
South Korea President Yoon visits Ukraine - Yonhap
South Korea's President Yoon visits Ukraine