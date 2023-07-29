Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine talks early next month - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 23:13 IST
Saudi Arabia is set to host talks on Ukraine among Western countries, Ukraine and key developing countries, including India and Brazil, early next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The meeting would bring senior officials from up to 30 countries to Jeddah on Aug 5 and 6, the report said, citing diplomats involved in the discussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

