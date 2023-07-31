Left Menu

8 dead, over 4,000 infected: Mamata expresses concern over dengue cases in West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2023 14:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 13:54 IST
8 dead, over 4,000 infected: Mamata expresses concern over dengue cases in West Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Eight people have died of dengue in West Bengal while 4,401 people have been infected till July 26, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, expressing concern over the situation.

Speaking in the assembly, Banerjee said dengue cases are on the rise this year as panchayats are unable to control the situation because they are yet to form the boards after the elections.

Stressing that strict measures are being taken to tackle dengue, she warned private hospitals of strict actions in case patients are denied treatment. The fight against dengue is being disrupted, she said, asking private hospitals to treat patients without caring about money.

If a hospital refuses to accept the health card, its license will be revoked, she said.

Banerjee said most of the cases were being reported from North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts.

Meanwhile, the BJP asked Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay to provide time for discussing the dengue issue in the House, and when it was rejected, they staged a walkout.

BJP MLAs demonstrated outside the House, claiming that the chief minister provided incorrect information on dengue and that at least 10 lakh people were infected in the state.

 

