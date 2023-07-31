States/UTs asked to ensure Aadhaar enrollment of children in Institutional and Non-Institutional Care

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD organized the fourth one-day Regional Symposium on Child Protection, Child Safety, and Child Welfare at Darbhanga Hall, Central Coalfields Limited, Ranchi. There were four participating states West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar. The Symposium was attended by more than 800 representatives from Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), Members of the Village Child Protection Committee (VCPC), and Anganwadi Workers. The program is an aspect of a nationwide series of regional symposiums intended to increase awareness of child protection, child safety, and child welfare issues.

The Symposium was graced by Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State for the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, Shri Sanjeev Kumar Chadha, Additional Secretary, Women and Child Development, and Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The program focused on the Amendments in the Juvenile Justice Act, Rules. Its impact on adoption processes was highlighted in the experience shared by Prospective Adoptive Parents who received a quick resolution post the Amendment in September 2022.

The welcome address at the event was delivered by Additional Secretary, MWCD, Shri Sanjeev Kumar Chadha. He stated that for child adoption, previously, we used to navigate through the courts. Now, the entire process has been streamlined and tabulated to ensure transparency. The issuance of an Adoption Certificate by the District Magistrate has also brought significant benefits. He also highlighted that the child helpline will be integrated with the emergency number 112 in all states, aiming to enhance the capacity of the Child Helpline and provide timely assistance to those in need.

NCPCR Chairperson, Shri Priyank Kanoongo stated that for the first time, PM Cares for Children announced sponsorship for children up to 23 years of age. He also highlighted that earlier under Child Protection Services, Rs. 2000 per month was offered for non-institutional childcare, but this has now been increased to Rs 4000 per month, further, the limit of only 40 children per district has been removed under Mission Vatsalya.

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State, MWCD, shed light on how the PM CARES for Children Scheme, to support children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic has benefited around 4418 children through convergent efforts of this Ministry and the Ministry of Education, Health, Tribal Affairs and Minority Affairs, among others.

He also highlighted how the Ministry has launched Mission Vatsalya which addresses various aspects of child development while subsuming the ongoing Scheme ‘Child Protection Services’ during the 15th Finance Commission period 2021-22 to 2025-26. Dr. Munjapara also informed that Ministry has requested the States/UTs to ensure Aadhaar enrollment of all children in Institutional and Non-Institutional Care.

The event served as a platform to share the successful Mission Vatsalya initiatives.

(With Inputs from PIB)