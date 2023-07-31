Left Menu

Welspun India Q1 net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 16.73 cr

Home textiles major Welspun India Ltd on Monday reported a multi-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 162.73 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023, helped by higher margins. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.36 crore in the April-June quarter last fiscal, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.

Home textiles major Welspun India Ltd on Monday reported a multi-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 162.73 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023, helped by higher margins. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.36 crore in the April-June quarter last fiscal, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing. Its Revenue from operations rose 11.58 per cent to Rs 2,184.05 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,957.25 crore in the year-ago period. Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka said: ''In Q1 FY24 with sequentially higher margins, continuing the trend since last few quarters, delivering highest EBITDA margin in last seven quarters. It is also heartening to see the Flooring business post its highest revenues during the quarter''. Its revenue from the Home Textiles segment was Rs 2,037.60 crore, while the flooring business stood at Rs 225.09 crore in the first quarter of FY 2023-24.

Its ''flooring business grew 33 per cent year-on-year to record the highest revenue ever of Rs 225.1 crore,'' it said. Welspun India's total expenses increased 2.88 per cent to Rs 1,998.65 crore in the June quarter. Its ''net debt stood at Rs 1,815.3 crore as of 30th June 2023 vs Rs 1,534.3 crore as on 31st March 2023. During Q1 FY 24 the Company paid out of Rs 240 crore (incl tax of Rs 45 crore) towards buyback,'' said an earning statement of Welspun India. Shares of Welspun India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 109.71 on BSE, up 9.37 per cent from the previous close.

