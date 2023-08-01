Left Menu

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo gets approval for COVID vaccine, first for country

A Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval for Daiichi Sankyo's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in what would be the nation's first home-grown shot for the coronavirus. During the pandemic, Japan mainly relied on imports of mRNA-type vaccines developed by U.S. drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna. The same panel held off an approval of a recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by Japanese drugmaker Shionogi.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 07:30 IST
Japan's Daiichi Sankyo gets approval for COVID vaccine, first for country

A Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval for Daiichi Sankyo's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in what would be the nation's first home-grown shot for the coronavirus. Daiichi Sankyo submitted the vaccine, known as DS-5670 with the brand name Daichirona, to regulators in January, proposing the shot as a booster after regular immunisation.

The decision by the expert panel, delivered on Monday evening, sets up the vaccine for full approval by the government. During the pandemic, Japan mainly relied on imports of mRNA-type vaccines developed by U.S. drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna.

The same panel held off an approval of a recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by Japanese drugmaker Shionogi.

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023