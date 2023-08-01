Left Menu

India logs 36 Covid infections in a day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 11:48 IST
India logs 36 Covid infections in a day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India registered 36 fresh coronavirus infections in a day while active cases were recorded at 1,474, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,917, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The tally of Covid cases recorded in the country so far was at 4.49 crore.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,62,274 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

