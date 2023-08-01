Patnaik sanctions Rs 150 crore for modernisation of State Forensic Science Services

To strengthen criminal justice system in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 150.05 crore for modernisation of State Forensic Science Services Organisation. This scheme will be known as 'Modernisation of Forensic Science Services Organisation, Odisha' and will be implemented in a period of 5 years starting 2023-24 to 2027-28, a statement issued by the CMO said.

The scheme has some specific objectives that includes expeditious disposal of cases, strengthening of forensic laboratories at state, regional and district levels, improvement of scientific investigation, use of modern technology and strengthening of prosecution to enhance conviction rate.

The total amount has various components for expenditure including Rs 20 crore for new Regional Forensic Laboratory Building at Balasore and Sambalpur, Rs 125.25 crore for equipment and Rs 3.50 crore for Mobile Forensic Vans and some other expenditure, it said.

