Bengal reports two fresh COVID deaths
West Bengal has registered two fresh COVID-19 deaths, the third mortality caused by the virus this year, a health official said on Tuesday.The fresh deaths were reported in Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.
The fresh deaths were reported in Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. ''A 60-year-old man suffering from kidney-related problems died on Sunday evening. Another 61-year-old man, who was admitted to the hospital with some other illness, died on Monday. Both had comorbidities and COVID-19 had complicated their condition,'' a doctor at the hospital told PTI over the phone.
He said at present, 14 COVID patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Burdwan Medical College and Hospital Principal Professor (Dr.) Kaustav Nayek said the situation is under control.
''There is nothing to worry about. We have ready with ventilators and adequate oxygen supply,'' he said.
The last COVID death was reported in West Bengal in March when a 72-year-old man from Nadia district died at the state-run Infectious Diseases & Beliaghata General (IDBG) Hospital in Kolkata.
