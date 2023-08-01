Pakistan July CPI +28.3% y/y -statistics bureau
Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 01-08-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:54 IST
Pakistan's Consumer Price Index rose 28.3% in July, year-on-year, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.
Prices were up 3.5% in July from the previous month, the bureau said in a press release.
In June, the CPI rise was 29.4%, year-on-year.
