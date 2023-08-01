Left Menu

Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up 29 pc in July

We are excited to clock the highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 36,205 in a month. Also in July, the Scorpio brand achieved the highest sales in a month since its launch, Mahindra Mahindra MM Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said.The company continues to receive robust demand for its key brands, he added.We will keep a close watch on the availability of semiconductors and select parts to ensure sustained scaleup, Nakra said.

Representative Image
Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market increased 29 per cent to 36,205 units in July.

The auto major had dispatched 28,053 passenger vehicles in the domestic market in July 2022.

Exports declined 9 per cent to 2,540 units last month from 2,798 units in the year-ago period, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

''It has been a record-breaking month for us. We are excited to clock the highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 36,205 in a month. The XUV700 tribe grew to 1 lakh strong, in a record time of 20 months. Also in July, the Scorpio brand achieved the highest sales in a month since its launch,'' Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said.

The company continues to receive robust demand for its key brands, he added.

''We will keep a close watch on the availability of semiconductors and select parts to ensure sustained scaleup,'' Nakra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

