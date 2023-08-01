Left Menu

Ex-NatWest banker awarded $115,400 after cancer-related discrimination

But London's Central Employment Tribunal ruled on Tuesday that Willis had been earning "significantly more" - around 900 pounds a day - as a self-employed contractor since leaving the bank and said a claim for career-long loss was not appropriate. NatWest was ordered to pay almost 87,700 pounds, including 35,000 pounds for injury to feelings and aggravated damages for Willis's losses until December 1, 2020.

01-08-2023
A former senior banker who brought a multimillion-pound claim against NatWest after she was unfairly dismissed and discriminated against days after cancer surgery has been awarded around 90,000 pounds ($115,400).

Adeline Willis, who was made redundant in April 2020 eight months after a bowel cancer diagnosis, had been seeking around 4.3 million pounds compensation for career-long losses, arguing she would have been promoted and her net earnings would have risen to 200,000 pounds, excluding pension and benefits. Willis, a compliance manager, said she had applied for scores of jobs while undergoing chemotherapy, but had failed to secure a permanent role - possibly because she had to disclose she was disabled and due to the stigma of having sued NatWest.

Cancer is listed as a disability under the UK Equality Act 2010, protecting sufferers from discrimination. But London's Central Employment Tribunal ruled on Tuesday that Willis had been earning "significantly more" - around 900 pounds a day - as a self-employed contractor since leaving the bank and said a claim for career-long loss was not appropriate.

NatWest was ordered to pay almost 87,700 pounds, including 35,000 pounds for injury to feelings and aggravated damages for Willis's losses until December 1, 2020. A NatWest spokesperson said the bank was pleased the case had been resolved and apologised for falling short of expected standards.

"We recognise the extremely difficult personal circumstances in this case and have taken steps to ensure this cannot happen again," the spokesperson said. "Building a truly inclusive culture remains an ongoing priority for everyone working at NatWest." A lawyer for Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The judge said it was to Willis's credit that, despite the pandemic and ongoing cancer treatment, she was able to find well-paid contract work from as early as December 2020 and had worked almost continuously since then. ($1 = 0.7799 pounds)

