Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers

Quest Diagnostics on Monday launched the first direct-to-consumer blood test to detect abnormal levels of beta amyloid, a key Alzheimer's disease protein that can appear years before dementia symptoms arise. The $399 test, called AD-Detect, uses the same technology as a blood test the company began selling for use by doctors in early 2022.

Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks

Groundbreaking treatments for Alzheimer's disease that work by removing a toxic protein called beta amyloid from the brain may benefit whites more than Black Americans, whose disease may be driven by other factors, leading Alzheimer's experts told Reuters. The two drugs – Leqembi, from partner biotech firms Eisai and Biogen, and an experimental treatment developed by Eli Lilly, donanemab - are the first to offer real hope of slowing the fatal disease for the 6.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's.

Medical device maker Zimmer Biomet lifts profit forecast as surgeries rebound

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc on Tuesday raised its full-year profit forecast, anticipating demand to hold up for its medical devices following a rebound in knee and hip replacement procedures. The company also beat estimates for profit to extend a strong second quarter for the industry that is benefiting from patients resuming non-urgent procedures and surgeries postponed during the pandemic and staffing shortages easing at hospitals.

Indonesia says Australian cattle likely infected with skin disease at home

Live cattle imported from Australia by major buyer Indonesia were likely infected with lumpy skin disease (LSD) at home, an Indonesian official said on Tuesday, as the Asian nation put imports from four Australian facilities on hold. Bambang, head of Indonesia's Agriculture Quarantine Agency who goes by one name, said 13 cattle tested positive for LSD immediately upon arrival between May and July from eight separate vessels.

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo gets approval for COVID vaccine, first for country

A Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval for Daiichi Sankyo's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in what would be the nation's first home-grown shot for the coronavirus. Daiichi Sankyo submitted the vaccine, known as DS-5670 with the brand name Daichirona, to regulators in January, proposing the shot as a booster after regular immunisation.

Merck beats quarterly sales estimate on top drugs' strength

Merck & Co posted better-than-expected second-quarter sales on Tuesday on strong demand for its two top-selling products, cancer immunotherapy Keytruda and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Gardasil. Shares of Merck rose about 2% at $108.45 in premarket trading after the company also raised its full-year revenue forecast.

India orders drugmaker linked to Cameroon cough syrup deaths to stop manufacturing

The Indian government has ordered a drugmaker whose cough syrup was linked to the deaths of at least six children in Cameroon to stop manufacturing, it said on Tuesday, the fourth Indian company to face a crackdown over tainted medicines. The move comes as Indian regulators step up inspections at drugmakers after cough syrups made in the country were linked to the deaths of dozens of children overseas, denting India's image as the "pharmacy of the world".

Pfizer mulls cost cuts on volatile COVID products demand

Pfizer will launch a cost-cutting program if demand for its COVID-19 products keeps underperforming expectations this fall, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday, after quarterly sales for the vaccine and pill fell short of Wall Street targets. The company has said it expects 2023 to be a low point for COVID product sales following strong demand at the peak of the pandemic before a potential return to growth in 2024.

Judge blocks Idaho prosecution of out-of-state abortion referrals

A U.S. judge on Monday blocked the state of Idaho at least temporarily from prosecuting doctors who refer patients out of state to get an abortion, finding that would violate a medical provider's right to free speech. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill of the District of Idaho agreed with a challenge led by Planned Parenthood that Republican Attorney General Raul Labrador's interpretation of the state's criminal abortion law was "chilling" to providers' First Amendment rights.

Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi

Incyte Corp on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit and revenue above Wall Street estimates as demand for its blood cancer drug Jakafi and skin disorder drug Opzelura picked momentum. Jakafi, the company's biggest-selling drug, brought in sales of $682.4 million, compared with Refinitiv IBES estimates of $$655.2 mln.

