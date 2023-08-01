Left Menu

Ukraine says doctor killed in Russian shelling of Kherson hospital

A doctor was killed and five medical workers were wounded in Russian shelling of a hospital in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on Tuesday, regional officials said. "Today at 11:10 (0810 GMT), the enemy launched another attack on the peaceful residents of our community," military administration head Roman Mrochko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 20:03 IST
"Today at 11:10 (0810 GMT), the enemy launched another attack on the peaceful residents of our community," military administration head Roman Mrochko wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Photos posted by officials showed the bloodied floor of a balcony and a gaping hole in a roof with debris strewn over the floor.

Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said four medical workers had been wounded in addition to a badly wounded nurse whose injuries were reported earlier. Mrochko said the young doctor had only worked in his job for a few days and that doctors were fighting for the life of the nurse. The surgery department of the facility was also damaged in the shelling, Prokudin said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the details of the reports. Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said it had been working at the hospital supplying medical equipment and providing mental health consultations to people displaced by the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.

"We unequivocally condemn this disgraceful attack on a medical facility and extend our condolences to the family of the doctor who died," MSF said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. In a separate incident in the northeastern village of Pershotravneve, an elderly woman was killed and a man was wounded in Russian shelling around 12 p.m. (0900 GMT), Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

