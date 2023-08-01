K'taka govt & IBC ink pact to set up recyclable Lithium-ion battery plant with Rs 8,000 cr investment

The Karnataka government and US-based International Battery Company (IBC) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a recyclable Lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit at an outlay of Rs 8,000 crores (USD 1 BN) in the state.

IBC India Pvt. Ltd., President Venkatesh Valluri and Principal Secretary for Department of Commerce and Industries Dr Selvakumar signed and exchanged the MoU in the presence of Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said the company will establish the unit on a 100-acre parcel of land in the Bengaluru Rural district.

''After the realisation of the project the state would have its second Lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility paving the way for becoming the front runner as a Li-ion battery manufacturing state in the country,'' he noted.

Dr. Priyadarshi Panda, Founder and CEO, IBC stated that the pilot plant in Korea is on the verge of completion and the first set of test batteries was ready to be tested by the potential customers of the company.

IBC team explained the importance of recyclable batteries and emphasised the need for setting up ''dry rooms and clean rooms'' for high-quality production of batteries.

Sasi Kuppannagari, Co-Founder and COO, IBC, and Commissioner for Department of Commerce & Industries Gunjan Krishna were present.

