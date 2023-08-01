J-K: Number of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims crosses 4-lakh mark

Left Menu

The number of pilgrims who have performed the Amarnath Yatra this year crossed the four-lakh mark on Tuesday as more than 2,500 devotees paid obeisance at the cave shrine till noon, officials said.The total number of pilgrims who performed the Yatra till Tuesday noon stood at 4,00,132, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:58 IST
The number of pilgrims who have performed the Amarnath Yatra this year crossed the four-lakh mark on Tuesday as more than 2,500 devotees paid obeisance at the cave shrine till noon, officials said.

The total number of pilgrims who performed the Yatra till Tuesday noon stood at 4,00,132, the officials said. The Amarnath Yatra this year has already seen more pilgrims than last year's 3.65 lakh with nearly a month still to go for the annual pilgrimage to conclude.

The annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas began on July 1 from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

This year's Yatra has been distinguished by its seamless arrangements, unwavering services, and meticulous management, garnering widespread acclaim and nurturing a sense of harmony among people hailing from diverse backgrounds, the officials said.

According to the officials, 43 persons, mostly pilgrims, died due to various reasons during this year's pilgrimage.

This year, the Yatra has also witnessed a significant increase in the number of foreign pilgrims visiting the holy shrine.

