West Bengal reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

Three COVID-19 patients died in West Bengal, taking this year's toll to four, an official said on Tuesday.

All three deaths were reported from the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in Purba Bardhaman district, he said. A man from Birbhum district died at the hospital on Tuesday, he said, adding that the other two persons died on Sunday and Monday.

''A 60-year-old man suffering from kidney-related problems died on Sunday evening. Another 61-year-old man, who was admitted to the hospital with some other illness, died on Monday,'' the official said.

''Both of them had comorbidities, and COVID-19 complicated their conditions,'' the official said. The man who died on Tuesday was from Nanoor in Birbhum, and was hospitalised with encephalitis, he said.

At present, 39 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

Burdwan Medical College and Hospital's principal professor doctor Kaustav Nayek said the situation is under control.

''There is nothing to worry. We are ready with ventilators and adequate oxygen supply,'' he said.

West Bengal reported the last COVID-19 death in March when a 72-year-old man from Nadia district died at the state-run Infectious Diseases & Beliaghata General (IDBG) Hospital in Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)