China cuts value-added tax for small taxpayers

China's finance ministry has cut value-added tax for small tax payers until the end of 2027, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry would exempt value-added tax for small taxpayers with less than 100,000 yuan in monthly sales and cut the rate on taxable sales revenues to 1% for those eligible for a 3% rate, the statement said.

Also Read: EXPLAINER-What to watch for in China-US climate talks this week

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)