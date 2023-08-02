China cuts value-added tax for small taxpayers
02-08-2023
China's finance ministry has cut value-added tax for small tax payers until the end of 2027, according to a statement on Wednesday.
The ministry would exempt value-added tax for small taxpayers with less than 100,000 yuan in monthly sales and cut the rate on taxable sales revenues to 1% for those eligible for a 3% rate, the statement said.
