Left Menu

MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets shake off surprise US credit downgrade

But again, these are markets that had been supported by now-waning hopes for big-bang economic stimulus from Beijing. China's post-pandemic economic recovery is looking increasingly shaky, judging from the data, with factories and services activity adding to the gloom earlier in the week.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 10:00 IST
MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets shake off surprise US credit downgrade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Brigid Riley Fitch delivered the markets a doozy of a surprise with an unexpected downgrade of the U.S. government's credit rating, by one notch to AA+ from AAA, citing concerns over governance and U.S. debt.

The U.S. government naturally delivered some sharp comebacks in response to the move, which came months after the Biden administration scraped together a deal with conservative lawmakers to avoid a debt ceiling crisis. The market reaction so far has been fairly mild.

U.S. Treasury yields eased back a touch as investors ironically sought the safety of U.S. sovereign debt, while the dollar also benefited, ticking up against a basket of major peers. The reaction was a little more pronounced in equities, with S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures slipping around 0.5% each.

Japan's Nikkei suffered a 1.8% drop, but that's after hovering near post-Bubble highs for most of the past two months. Chinese markets also took a big hit, led by a 2% drop for Hong Kong's Hang Seng. But again, these are markets that had been supported by now-waning hopes for big-bang economic stimulus from Beijing.

China's post-pandemic economic recovery is looking increasingly shaky, judging from the data, with factories and services activity adding to the gloom earlier in the week. Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

- U.S. July ADP report - Swiss PMI and consumer confidence

- Spain international tourism arrivals

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023