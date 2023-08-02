Left Menu

China's July equity fund sales hit 4-year low as confidence seeps away

"During market downturns, investor confidence and appetite for new investments, including new funds, tend to decrease," said Chloe Qu, senior analyst of manager research at Morningstar. Some investors are pinning hopes on policy support signalled by China's top leaders in the Politburo meeting last week, which lifted the benchmark index into positive territory for the year.

China's mutual fund managers raised 4.8 billion yuan ($668.20 million) for active equity fund products in July, the lowest level since August 2019, according to data compiled by fund consulting firm Z-Ben Advisors. The weak fundraising came as the post-pandemic economic recovery faltered, and China's benchmark stock index fell 0.8% in the first half of the year, compared with a 14% gain in global shares.

China's near-220 million retail investors, households and enterprises have become more risk-averse, and have instead kept money in bank deposits, which are at near-record levels. "During market downturns, investor confidence and appetite for new investments, including new funds, tend to decrease," said Chloe Qu, senior analyst of manager research at Morningstar.

Some investors are pinning hopes on policy support signalled by China's top leaders in the Politburo meeting last week, which lifted the benchmark index into positive territory for the year. However, a sustained upturn would depend on policymakers making good on their - so far vague - promises, investors say.

"If the market experiences a rebound and investor sentiment improves, we may expect a resurgence in new fund issuance," said Morningstar's Qu. "It's important to monitor how the market evolves in response to recent policy changes to gain a clearer understanding." ($1 = 7.1835 Chinese yuan)

