Left Menu

India finds lapses at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths - govt official

India has found violations related to manufacturing and laboratory practices at drugmaker Riemann Labs, whose cough syrup was linked to child deaths in Cameroon, a government health official told Reuters on Wednesday. Indian authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers after some cough syrups made in the country were linked to deaths of dozens of children overseas. Riemann Labs did not respond to Reuters requests seeking comment.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 11:12 IST
India finds lapses at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths - govt official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has found violations related to manufacturing and laboratory practices at drugmaker Riemann Labs, whose cough syrup was linked to child deaths in Cameroon, a government health official told Reuters on Wednesday. Indian authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers after some cough syrups made in the country were linked to deaths of dozens of children overseas.

Riemann Labs did not respond to Reuters requests seeking comment. Rajesh Bhatia, one of the three directors at Riemann Labs, has told Reuters previously he wasn not aware of the matter.

Riemann Labs is the fourth Indian cough syrup maker to stop production after regulators found lapses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023