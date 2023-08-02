India finds drug ingredient testing lacking after inspections
India has found an "absence" of raw materials testing by drugmakers after inspecting 162 factories and 14 public laboratories, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Indian authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers in recent months after cough syrups made in the country were linked to deaths of at least 95 children overseas.
