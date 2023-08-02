Ayush visa category to strengthen PM’s vision for making Indian traditional medicine Global phenomenon

Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has notified the creation of a new category of Ayush (AY) visa for foreign nationals for treatment under Ayush systems/Indian systems of medicine. The introduction of Ayush Visa fulfills the proposal for introduction of a special visa scheme for foreigners visiting India for treatment under Ayush systems/Indian systems of medicine like therapeutic care, wellness and Yoga.

A new chapter i.e. chapter 11A – Ayush Visa has been incorporated after Chapter 11 - Medical visa of the Visa Manual, which deals with treatment under the Indian systems of medicine and accordingly necessary amendments has been made in various chapters of the Visa Manual, 2019.

Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “The creation of new category of Ayush (AY) visa for foreign nationals seeking treatment under Ayush systems/Indian systems of medicine is a significant step. It will boost Medical Value Travel in India. This initiative will strengthen our endeavor to accomplish our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for making Indian traditional medicine a global phenomenon. I also want to compliment Shri Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, GoI for his efforts in creating a special Ayush Visa category”

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had announced a creation of a special Ayush Visa category for facilitating foreign nationals travel to India seeking Ayush therapy, at Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in April 2022.

Introduction of Ayush Visa category is part of India’s roadmap for the Heal in India initiative of the government, which is intended at promoting India as a medical value travel destination. Ministry of Ayush and the ministry of Health & Family Welfare are working together to develop a one stop Heal in India portal to promote India as a Medical tourism destination of the world.

Medical Value Travel has seen significant growth in India in recent years. According to the report ‘The Global Wellness Economy: Looking beyond COVID’ by the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the Global Wellness economy will grow at 9.9% annually. Ayush based healthcare & Wellness economy is estimated to grow to $70 billion by 2025.

Ministry of Ayush has been working on many fronts to promote Ayush system of treatment national and globally. Recently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), Ministry of Tourism, GoI was signed to work together for the promotion of Medical Value Travel in Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.

(With Inputs from PIB)