Glenmark, Omron Healthcare join hands to combat hypertension in young adults

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 17:44 IST
Glenmark logo Image Credit: ANI
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Omron Healthcare India to raise awareness on measuring blood pressure at home from the age of 18.

The Mumbai-based drug maker said it initiated discussions with 94 cardiologists across India, leading to a consensus that 18 is the ideal age to commence blood pressure screening.

''There has been a concerning rise in the incidence of hypertension among young adults in India, with about 10-30 per cent of young adults (below 40 years of age) suffering from high blood pressure in the country,'' Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Executive Vice President & Head of India Formulations Alok Malik said in a statement.

According to a cross-sectional study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in 2023, the prevalence of hypertension has witnessed a concerning rise, reaching 35.5 per cent for people in the age group of 20-plus compared to 29.8 per cent in 2014.

In urban areas, this prevalence is even higher at 40.7 per cent.

