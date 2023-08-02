Glenmark, Omron Healthcare join hands to combat hypertension in young adults

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Omron Healthcare India to raise awareness on measuring blood pressure at home from the age of 18.

The Mumbai-based drug maker said it initiated discussions with 94 cardiologists across India, leading to a consensus that 18 is the ideal age to commence blood pressure screening.

''There has been a concerning rise in the incidence of hypertension among young adults in India, with about 10-30 per cent of young adults (below 40 years of age) suffering from high blood pressure in the country,'' Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Executive Vice President & Head of India Formulations Alok Malik said in a statement.

According to a cross-sectional study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in 2023, the prevalence of hypertension has witnessed a concerning rise, reaching 35.5 per cent for people in the age group of 20-plus compared to 29.8 per cent in 2014.

In urban areas, this prevalence is even higher at 40.7 per cent.

