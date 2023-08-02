Left Menu

Top govt body orders Riemann Labs to stop making cough syrup linked to deaths in Cameroon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 18:45 IST
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in coordination with State Drug Controllers of Madhya Pradesh has directed pharma firm Riemann Labs to halt manufacturing of its cough syrup that was linked to deaths of children in Cameroon.

''In the case of Cameroon, a joint inspection was conducted by CDSCO, sub-zone Indore with SLA, Madhya Pradesh at M/s Riemann Labs, Indore and based on the findings the State Drugs Controller MP has directed the firm to stop the manufacturing activities,'' Minister of State (MoS) for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had on July 19 issued an alert regarding cough syrup supplied in Cameroon stating an analysis has found that the product contained ''unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol as contaminants.'' The makers of Naturcold listed paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride, and chlorpheniramine maleate as active ingredients, and a combination of these three is used to relieve symptoms associated with the flu, common cold, and allergic rhinitis, the global health body had said.

