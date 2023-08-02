GSK sues Pfizer in US for patent infringement over RSV vaccine

British biopharmaceutical giant GSK sued Pfizer in Delaware federal court on Wednesday, accusing Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Abrysvo of violating GSK's patent rights in its rival RSV shot Arexvy.

GSK said Pfizer's vaccine infringes four of its patents related to the antigen its shots use to fight the respiratory disease. Both vaccines were approved for use in adults over 60 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May.

