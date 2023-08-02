Sudan conflict displaces nearly four million: UN migration agency
UN News | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:35 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region - GFZ
Ethiopian military clashes with militia in Amhara, residents say
INSIGHT-Sudan war kills more than twice as many civilians in Khartoum as officially reported, independent tallies show
Ethiopian military clashes with militia in Amhara, injuries reported
World Bank to address Ethiopia's poor nutrition and low learning outcomes