Two entities buy Campus Activewear shares worth Rs 124 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:37 IST
Societe Generale and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Wednesday bought shares of athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear for Rs 124 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE and BSE, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance acquired 25 lakh shares and Societe Generale bought more than 17.14 lakh shares, amounting to 0.82 per cent and 0.56 per cent stake, respectively, in the company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 295 apiece on both BSE and NSE, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 124.33 crore.

Details of the sellers could not be ascertained.

Shares of Campus Activewear plunged 4.29 per cent to close at Rs 290 apiece on the NSE and tumbled 4.23 per cent to settle at Rs 290.05 on the BSE.

