Left Menu

UK says it is assessing EU import plan after report of new delay

The British government said it was assessing feedback on its post-Brexit border control plan in response to a media report that it was once again set to delay the introduction of import checks on goods coming from the European Union.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 12:40 IST
UK says it is assessing EU import plan after report of new delay
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government said it was assessing feedback on its post-Brexit border control plan in response to a media report that it was once again set to delay the introduction of import checks on goods coming from the European Union. Britain left the bloc's single market at the start of 2021 and while goods from Britain now face EU checks and paperwork demands, London has repeatedly delayed introducing checks on EU food and plant goods.

The Financial Times said ministers were set to announce a further delay to the border controls over fears that the extra bureaucracy for imported goods would fuel inflation which stood at nearly 8% in June. The government said in April that it would require health certifications on some animal products, plants and food and feed goods coming from Europe by Oct. 31.

Further requirements, such as physical checks and safety declarations were due to be introduced in stages through 2024. The government has previously cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine as reasons for delaying the new checks.

A spokesperson for the government said it was still committed to introducing an "innovative approach" for imports that would be introduced in stages. "We are reflecting on the valuable feedback provided by a range of businesses and industry stakeholders and will publish the Border Target Operating Model shortly," the spokesperson said in response to the FT report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023