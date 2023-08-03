Glenmark Pharma and OMRON Healthcare India Team Up to Combat Hypertension Ignorance Among Young Adults in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark), a leading, integrated, research-led, global pharmaceutical company has joined hands with OMRON Healthcare India, the Indian arm of the Japanese global leader in home blood pressure monitoring and solutions for cardiovascular disease management, to raise awareness on measuring blood pressure at home from the age of 18.

The lack of specific guidelines on the right age to begin blood pressure screening has led to neglect in initiating checks, leaving many individuals vulnerable to hypertension and its complications. In response to this critical issue, Glenmark initiated discussions with 94 cardiologists across India, leading to a unanimous consensus that 18 is the ideal age to commence blood pressure screening. This expert consensus statement was published in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI) in 2020[i].

Glenmark and OMRON Healthcare India's collaboration, named as ''Take Charge @18'' initiative, comprises of generating effective communication to enhance awareness around the cause via incorporating an inlay card into every OMRON Blood Pressure monitor sold in India. The message conveys the importance of initiating blood pressure screening at the right age which is 18 years. The objective is to encourage patients and care givers who come across this inlay card to sensitize at least four family members of or above the age of 18 to start monitoring their blood pressure and make it a part of their health regime. This message will also be seamlessly integrated into the OMRON Connect app, ensuring it reaches all its subscribers and also on OMRON social media and websites.

The impact of this awareness campaign will be extended further by reaching out to around 92,000 healthcare professionals (HCPs). This broader approach aims to further foster early screening of blood pressure and create a wider impact on hypertension awareness. With a staggering goal to raise awareness among ten crore Indians, this collaboration underscores Glenmark's dedication to combating hypertension through 'Take Charge @18' and fostering a healthier society and also OMRON's commitment to realise its vision of ''Going for Zero'' focusing on preventive healthcare to reduce incidents of hypertension-led events to realise zero heart attacks and zero brain strokes.

Speaking about this collaboration, Alok Malik, Executive Vice President & Head of India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, ''As leaders in hypertension therapy, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on public health. Our collaboration with OMRON Healthcare India is a testament to our commitment to raise awareness about hypertension and early blood pressure screening. There has been a concerning rise in the incidence of hypertension among young adults in India, with about 10-30%ii of young adults (<40 years of age) suffering from high blood pressure in the country[ii]. Together, we aim to empower individuals to proactively safeguard their health from a young age.'' Tetsuya Yamada, Managing Director, OMRON Healthcare India said, ''Partnering with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for the 'Take Charge @18' campaign aligns perfectly with our vision of 'Going for Zero' promoting home blood pressure monitoring as one of the key preventive healthcare practices to significantly reduce hypertension-led diseases such as stroke and heart failure. Our internal studies indicate that the penetration rate of blood pressure monitors usage amongst hypertensive patients in India remains low at around 2% only. By integrating the campaign's message into our products and services we aim to inspire millions to lead healthier lives.'' If regular Blood Pressure monitoring can start at early age, it can have a substantial long-term impact on overall health of individuals. A recent spike in cases of Heart Attack among young Indians is a worrisome trend. Awareness about comprehensive Hypertension management and data monitoring can be of great help in managing and preventing such cardiovascular events in near future.

According to a recent cross-sectional study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in 2023, the prevalence of hypertension has witnessed a concerning rise, reaching 35.5%[iii] for people in the age group of 20+ compared to 29.8%[iv] in 2014. In urban areas, this prevalence is even higher, soaring to 40.7%. Shockingly, half of the Indian population remains unaware that they are affected by hypertension, and the younger demographic is less aware compared to the older population. India has established a goal of achieving 25% relative reduction in the prevalence of high blood pressure (BP) among individuals aged 18 years and older by 2025, as part of its efforts to tackle this issue effectively[v]. Achieving this goal requires a concerted effort to enhance awareness around hypertension, as it serves as a crucial facilitator for encouraging people to proactively manage this condition. Additionally, greater awareness will emphasize the significance of adopting effective management strategies.

About ''Take Charge @18'' initiative The initiative urges every Indian young adult to adopt a way of living that includes being aware of hypertension and early blood pressure screening. Through this initiative, following are the milestones already achieved by Glenmark: 1. In-clinic education to around 92,000 HCPs to raise awareness about 18 being the right age for initiating blood pressure screening.

2. 50 youth awareness programs to educate college students on the importance of early blood pressure screening and hypertension awareness.

3. Outreach to 200 million people through digital and media interventions including the website - bpincontrol.com, social media handles, and social media influencers on the bpincontrol.in Instagram handle.

4. 600 hypertension awareness rallies across India during World Hypertension Month and World Heart Month.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296 | NSE: GLENMARK) is an integrated, research–led, global pharmaceutical company, with a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries. In Vivo/Scrip 100 positions Glenmark amongst the Top 100 Companies Ranked by R&D and Pharmaceutical Sales, 2021; while Generics Bulletin/In Vivo places it in the Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies Ranked by Sales, 2021. The company has also been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India. Glenmark's Green House Gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been approved in 2023 by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), becoming the second Indian Pharmaceuticals company to achieve this approval. The organization has impacted over 2.9 million lives over the last decade through its CSR interventions. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com. You can follow us on LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals) and Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

About OMRON Healthcare Committed to helping people live more active and fulfilling lives, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for health monitoring and therapy. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has been striving to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat and manage their medical conditions, both at home and in clinical practice in over 130 countries.

The OMRON Healthcare Group, headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, provides World's No.1 blood pressure monitors (Global Home Appliance Market Comprehensive Survey 2023 by Fuji Keizai Co., Ltd.(2019)). The company's additional core product categories are respiratory care, pain management devices, and wellness products. It also develops and activates remote patient monitoring service in the field of cardiovascular condition management.

Established in 2010, OMRON Healthcare India is a key player in the home healthcare monitoring segment in the country providing medical-quality blood pressure monitors, respiratory therapy devices, body fat monitors, digital thermometers, pain management devices, etc.

