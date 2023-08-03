UK retail chain Wilko at risk of collapse

Britain's Wilko, a discount retail chain which sells homeware, is at risk of collapse after it filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators on Thursday, putting 12,000 jobs on the line if no buyer can be found.

Wilko said in a statement that while it had received indicative offers to help recapitalise, none of them were able to provide sufficient liquidity in the time needed, meaning it was set to call in administrators. "We'll continue to progress discussions with interested parties with the aim of completing a transaction which preserves the business," Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson said.

The privately-held company operates from 400 stores across the UK, where it competes with rivals such as B&M , and has an annual turnover of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion). ($1 = 0.7893 pounds)

