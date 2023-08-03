Left Menu

'Dengue spreading from Bangladesh': Tripura starts tests at border checkposts

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 03-08-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:02 IST
'Dengue spreading from Bangladesh': Tripura starts tests at border checkposts
Tripura has registered 92 cases of dengue over the past few days, and most of them were detected in the Sepahijala district along the Bangladesh border, an official said on Thursday.

There has been no death due to dengue in the state yet, but all precautionary measures are being taken, Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine Supriya Mallik told PTI.

Eighty-four of the total 92 cases were detected in Dhanpur and Melagharh in Sepahijala, while the rest were found in Kanchanmala in West Tripura district, he said.

A six-member Rapid Response Team with specialist doctors has been set up for conducting special screenings in the potential dengue pockets, he said, adding that tests are also being done at the three immigration checkposts at the Bangladesh border.

Mallik claimed that dengue was spreading from neighbouring Bangladesh, where the situation has already become alarming.

''Mosquitos can cross the fence along the international border, and bite the people living in the border areas. We strongly believe that dengue mosquitoes are coming from Bangladesh and spreading in the bordering areas of Sonamura subdivision,'' he said.

Claiming that the situation is under control, Mallik said necessary kits and medicines were made available in Dhanpur and Kathalia hospitals.

On the death of a 72-year-old person from Melaghar who was suffering from high fever and other complications, he said, ''We have formed a medical team to check if the death was really due to dengue or something else.''

