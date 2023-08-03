Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain

U.S. psychiatrists are increasingly prescribing the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy to patients who gain weight from medicines used to treat mental disorders, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, according to Reuters interviews with ten prescribers across the country. Many antipsychotic drugs and mood stabilizers can cause patients to gain significant weight and contribute to diabetes and heart disease, the leading cause of death among adults with schizophrenia. Complicated by other factors such as inadequate access to healthy food and lower physical activity, over half of patients with bipolar depression and schizophrenia are overweight or obese. Novo Nordisk's Wegovy is self-injected once a week and has been shown to help patients lose around 15% of their body weight, making it the most effective treatment available. "It's been a real welcome addition …. for people who truly have endured significant weight gain because of atypical antipsychotics and have doggedly tried their best to overcome that," said Dr. Joseph Goldberg, a professor of psychiatry at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Wegovy received U.S. approval as an obesity treatment in June 2021, while Mounjaro, a similar drug from Eli Lilly, is expected to be authorized this year. New rivals are also in development.

South Korea to send more medics to global scout event for heatwave

South Korea is sending dozens of military doctors and nurses to help out at the camp site of a global scout event on Thursday after hundreds of teenage participants fell ill from the heatwave gripping the country. At least 600 participants at the World Scout Jamboree, which kicked off in southwestern Buan on Tuesday, have so far been treated for heat-related ailments, officials said.

Drugmakers brace for list of first 10 drugs for US price negotiations

Drugmakers are bracing for the U.S. government's announcement of the 10 prescription medicines that will be subject to the first-ever price negotiations by the Medicare health program that covers 66 million people, according to three top manufacturers. The U.S. is expected to publish the list online in about a month, kicking off a process that has already faced multiple legal challenges.

Becton Dickinson beats quarterly profit estimates on strong medical device sales

Becton Dickinson beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its drug delivery devices and surgical equipment. One of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of medical and surgical products such as needles, syringes and sharps disposal units is the latest company to benefit from an ongoing recovery in demand for non-urgent surgical procedures.

Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes

Moderna Inc on Thursday raised its annual forecast for COVID-19 vaccine sales to up to $8 billion on hopes of a boost in the fall season as sales move to a private market in the United States from government contracts, sending its shares up 6% in premarket trading. COVID vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer are pinning their hopes on private markets sales and strong demand for their new updated shots targeting XBB.1.5 variant to turn around a slump in sales of the products that had bumper growth during the peak of the pandemic.

J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings

Lawyers for thousands of people who claim Johnson & Johnson's talc-based powders caused them to develop cancer on Wednesday urged a U.S. judge to temporarily block the company from seeking bankruptcy protection for a third time for its talc subsidiary. J&J's attempt at resolving thousands of cancer lawsuits in bankruptcy court stumbled for a second time last week, when a judge ruled that the talc subsidiary, LTL Management, was not in the kind of immediate financial distress necessary to trigger bankruptcy protection.

GSK sues Pfizer in US for patent infringement over RSV vaccine

British biopharmaceutical giant GSK sued Pfizer in a U.S. court on Wednesday, alleging that Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Abrysvo violates GSK's patent rights in its rival RSV shot Arexvy. In the lawsuit brought in federal court in Delaware, GSK said New York-based Pfizer's vaccine infringes four of its patents related to the antigen its shots use to fight the respiratory disease.

Taiwan women freeze their eggs as 'insurance' in hopes of law change

Seated with her legs stretched out on her living room floor, Vivian Tung scrunched her bare stomach to find a spot where she could inject Rekovelle, a hormonal medicine used to stimulate egg production. The 33-year-old Taiwanese brand marketing director had to inject herself daily over the two-week process it took to freeze her eggs.

Merck KGaA flags steeper profit drop on lower orders from drugmakers

Germany's Merck KGaA on Thursday warned of a steeper earnings decline due to a slump in demand for materials used to produce pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, as its high-tech niche markets get drawn into a wider downturn. In a statement, it cited "persistently high inventory levels of our Life Science customers, the further delayed recovery of the market for semiconductor materials, an increased cost level due to inflation and an even stronger negative foreign exchange impact".

Regeneron expects FDA decision on high-dose eye drug this year, shares jump

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals expects a U.S. decision on a higher-dose version of its blockbuster eye disease drug Eylea in the third quarter, much earlier than market expectations, sending its shares 5% higher in premarket trading on Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve a higher-dose version of Eylea in June following an inspection at third-party manufacturer Catalent, sending Regeneron's shares slumping over concerns of a delay.

