White House says it still favors peaceful mediation effort in Niger
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 00:58 IST
The United States still believes a peaceful mediation effort should be pursued in Niger in the wake of a coup there, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told a briefing on Thursday.
"Right now we're focused on diplomacy. We still believe there's time and space for that," he said.
