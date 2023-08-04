US CDC panel recommends Sanofi-AstraZeneca's preventive RSV therapy for babies
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2023 01:12 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 01:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said its advisory committee on Thursday recommended use of Sanofi and partner AstraZeneca's antibody therapy to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants and toddlers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement