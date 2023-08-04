Left Menu

M&M Q1 PAT rises 56 % at Rs 3,683.87 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2023 13:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 13:27 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday reported a 56.04 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,683.87 crore for June quarter 2023-24, riding on strong performance of its automotive segment.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,360.70 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 33,406.44 crore as compared to Rs 28,412.38 crore in the year-ago period, up 17.57 per cent, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 30,492.08 crore as against Rs 26,195.01 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

