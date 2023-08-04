Left Menu

Five succumb to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam

PTI | Jorhat | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:15 IST
Five persons, including a minor, have died due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam's Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in the past one week, a senior official said on Friday.

Another 45 people infected with the disease are undergoing treatment, she said.

JMCH Superintendent Dr Purnima Baruah said the cases have been reported from various places, including Jorhat town, Titabor, Majuli, Borhola, Sivsagar, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong.

''The five patients who succumbed were brought in a very critical condition and we could not save them,'' she said.

Baruah said the condition of those currently undergoing treatment is stable.

Japanese Encephalitis is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites.

Meanwhile, the Health department has sent medical teams to areas from where infections were reported and undertaken awareness programmes, Sashidhar Phukan, Joint Director, Health and Family Welfare department, Jorhat, said.

''Leaflets and pamphlets are being distributed and use of medicinal mosquito net emphasised,'' he said.

