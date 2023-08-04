Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar slips after U.S. July jobs gain lower than expected

The dollar eased on Friday after the number of jobs created in July was slightly lower than expected, but wages rose more than forecast and the unemployment rate fell, suggesting a still strong U.S. labor market that may keep interest rates higher for longer. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:20 IST
FOREX-Dollar slips after U.S. July jobs gain lower than expected

The dollar eased on Friday after the number of jobs created in July was slightly lower than expected, but wages rose more than forecast and the unemployment rate fell, suggesting a still strong U.S. labor market that may keep interest rates higher for longer.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said. Data for June was revised lower to 185,000 for the 281,000 initially reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a gain of 200,000 jobs for July. The dollar index, a measure of the U.S. currency against six peers, fell 0.185%. The euro edged up 0.31% to $1.0978 and the yen strengthened 0.16% at 142.31 per dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023