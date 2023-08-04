FOREX-Dollar slips after U.S. July jobs gain lower than expected

The dollar eased on Friday after the number of jobs created in July was slightly lower than expected, but wages rose more than forecast and the unemployment rate fell, suggesting a still strong U.S. labor market that may keep interest rates higher for longer.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said. Data for June was revised lower to 185,000 for the 281,000 initially reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a gain of 200,000 jobs for July. The dollar index, a measure of the U.S. currency against six peers, fell 0.185%. The euro edged up 0.31% to $1.0978 and the yen strengthened 0.16% at 142.31 per dollar.

