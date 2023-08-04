Left Menu

Crucial to conduct post-Covid survey to assess prevalence, severity of mental health disorders: Parl panel

It recommended that the National Mental Health Survey-2, which is scheduled to be completed in 2025, be expedited so that the impact of Covid may be accurately ascertained.The pandemic increased risks to mental health and psycho-social wellbeing, and accentuated stress factors for all, especially children, adolescents, and care-givers, it noted.

A post-Covid mental health survey is crucial to assess the prevalence and severity of mental health disorders and the impact of the pandemic on people, a parliamentary panel said on Friday.

Such a survey will provide valuable insights into the demographic groups and regions most affected by the pandemic's mental health consequences, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health said in its 148th report, which was presented in both Houses of Parliament. It recommended that the National Mental Health Survey-2, which is scheduled to be completed in 2025, be expedited so that the impact of Covid may be accurately ascertained.

The pandemic increased risks to mental health and psycho-social wellbeing, and accentuated stress factors for all, especially children, adolescents, and care-givers, it noted. During the Covid pandemic, people of all age groups, including children, experienced grief, uncertainty, and isolation, affecting their mental health and psycho-social wellbeing, the panel said. ''The devastating impact of the Covid pandemic on mental health in India necessitates an immediate and comprehensive countrywide mental health survey,'' it said.

The committee stated that the findings from the survey will serve as crucial evidence for policymakers to take informed decisions related to mental health funding, infrastructure development, and evidence-based interventions.

