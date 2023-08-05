Multidisciplinary team of doctors perform lifesaving surgeries on a 30 year old road accident victim admitted with broken bones and brain haemorrhage

In a medical marvel, a 30-year-old male who suffered a major road accident was successfully treated by the doctors at Manipal Hospital, Baner. The patient was brought to the emergency department at midnight in critical condition after a road accident. He had a completely broken right leg, multiple spine injuries, a fracture on the left shoulder, and a head injury. Due to the accident, the patient suffered from brain haemorrhage and a 6 cm deep cut in the liver that caused internal bleeding. One thing that was holding his right leg was just a single nerve which was making his condition more critical. Looking at the urgency of the case, Dr. Vinayak Ghanate and his team immediately decided to take the patient for an emergency surgical procedure to save his life The patient was immediately rushed to the operating room where the doctor stabilised his leg to prevent further injury. He was kept on a 72-hour Damage Control Orthopaedics (DOC) in ICU to allow his body to recover due to the accident and first surgery. After the bleeding in the brain and liver stopped, he was then taken for the second surgery, where the doctors fixed the broken bone with screws and plates. Moreover, the doctors carefully fixed the tendons and nerves with the help of the plastic surgery team.

Highlighting the complications of this case, Dr. Vinayak Ghanate, Consultant Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune, said, ''The patient was brought to the hospital in a very critical condition in an unconscious state, and the main challenge for us was to not only save his life but to also reconstruct his leg that got completely separated from his body. Hence, waiting was not an option for us, and we immediately decided to intervene. Apart from that, he also suffered multiple spine injuries and a brain haemorrhage. As it was a major challenge for us to restore movement in his right leg, we decided to carry out his surgery in three stages. Thankfully, the patient responded well and timely treatment not only saved his life but also ensured a good quality of life for the future as the patient is getting back on his feet.'' Dr. Sandeep Naphade, Consultant, Plastic Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Baner, Pune, said, ''This was a very critical case where the main challenge was not only to fix the patient's leg but to also restore movement and sensation of the limb. The first surgery was an immediate intervention to stabilize the patient and save the limb for further operations. We temporarily fixed the structure of the broken bones and ensured normal blood circulation to the limb. In the second and third surgeries, we focused on regrafting and restoring every muscle and nerve of his leg and providing adequate skin cover to the fractured bone by flap surgery. We were able to restore movement in his leg after the final surgery, and he responded well to the treatment. The patient is undergoing physiotherapy and is now able to walk again.'' '' Mr. Raman Bhaskar, Cluster Director, Manipal Hospitals Pune, said, ''Such cases are extremely critical and require an experienced hand and highly equipped and comprehensive medical care. We were able to successfully save the life of this patient because of the skills and proficiency displayed by Dr. Vinayak Ghanate, Dr. Sandeep Naphade, and their teams. Our hospital is one of the very few hospitals to have a 24 X7 vascular surgeons available at the hospital. Just being a year-old facility in Baner, we have successfully treated some of the most complex cases in the city, and this is yet another milestone in our journey of clinical excellence.'' About Manipal Hospitals As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4.5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out of hospital care. With the completion of acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 29 hospitals across 15 cities with 8,300+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognised the most respected and patient recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

