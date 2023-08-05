Health News Roundup: Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban; Connecticut law ending religious vaccine exemptions for children is upheld and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban

Women in Texas with complicated pregnancies will be exempted from a state abortion ban under a temporary injunction issued on Friday, with the judge citing a lack of clarity on the ban's medical exemptions. Travis County District Court Judge Jessica Mangrum in her ruling sided with women and doctors who sued Texas over the abortion ban.

Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children

The U.S. health regulator rejected Mesoblast's cell therapy for children under 12 years of age for treating a type of complication that occurs after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant, sending its Australia-listed shares crashing about 58% on Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) required more data to support marketing approval for the company's lead product remestemcel-L, Mesoblast said in a statement on Thursday.

Italy's lower house approves 'right to be forgotten' law for cancer survivors

An Italian law giving cancer survivors the right not to declare their past condition to banks and insurance agencies, shielding them from discrimination, has been approved by the lower house of parliament. The so-called "right to be forgotten" (RTBF) bill was passed on Thursday with a unanimous vote, indicating rare cross-party support for a reform that will need to be also voted by the upper Senate house before entering into force.

Moderna sees up to $4 billion in 2023 sales from private market for COVID shots

Moderna Inc on Thursday forecast as much as $4 billion in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine when sales shift to a private market from government contracts this year, and said it expects demand to grow further in 2024 and match the market for flu shots. The vaccine maker anticipates $4 billion in sales to governments this year, and between $2 and $4 billion in a private market for the shot in the United States and other countries. It had previously expected sales of $5 billion from government contracts.

Purdue asks Supreme Court not to block opioid settlement during US appeal

Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the U.S. Department of Justice's request to delay its multi-billion-dollar bankruptcy settlement resolving thousands of lawsuits against it over the opioid epidemic. The department's bankruptcy watchdog last week asked the Supreme Court to pause the settlement, which would shield the company's Sackler family owners from opioid lawsuits in exchange for a $6 billion contribution to a broader settlement with states, local governments and victims of addiction.

Connecticut law ending religious vaccine exemptions for children is upheld

A divided federal appeals court on Friday rejected a challenge to a Connecticut law that ended the state's decades-old religious exemptions from immunization requirements for children in schools, colleges and day care. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said ending religious exemptions, while still allowing medical exemptions, was a rational means to promote health and safety by reducing the potential spread of vaccine-preventable diseases.

US FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postpartum depression

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Biogen and Sage Therapeutics' oral pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The companies had sought the FDA's approval for the drug, Zurzuvae, to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), or clinical depression, as well as postpartum depression, which affect millions of people.

Bangladesh grapples with record deadly outbreak of dengue fever

Bangladesh is grappling with a record deadly outbreak of dengue fever, with hospitals struggling to make space for patients as the disease spreads rapidly in the densely-populated country. At least 293 people have died so far in 2023 and nearly 61,500 infected, according to official figures, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

US CDC panel recommends Sanofi-AstraZeneca's preventive RSV therapy for babies

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said its advisory panel on Thursday recommended use of Sanofi and partner AstraZeneca's antibody therapy to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants and toddlers. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously recommended nirsevimab for preventing lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants below eight months of age born during or entering their first RSV season.

