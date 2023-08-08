INSTANT VIEW 1-Novo's obesity drug cuts risk of heart disease by 20% in study

Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday its obesity drug Wegovy reduced the risk of a major cardiovascular event like a stroke by 20% in overweight or obese people with a history of heart disease, exceeding expectations from a key late-stage trial.

COMMENTS: PETER WELFORD, EQUITY ANALYST, JEFFERIES

"Positive SELECT study readout as Wegovy shows 'best case' 20% cardiovascular benefit, in our view, likely above market expectations." "Success likely fuels pressure for improved payer coverage, with Medicare inclusion perhaps 2025E."

SOREN LONTOFT HANSEN, ANALYST, SYDBANK "It will be received positively, and it should be, based on the fact that being severely overweight people have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, so this study will also cause a stir among doctors who prescribe anti-obesity drugs.

"It may also increase the likelihood that payers in certain markets will engage in dialogue regarding Novo also being able to obtain subsidies in some markets. In any case, it will contribute to the discussion about obesity as a chronic disease." HARRY SEPHTON, ANALYST, CREDIT SUISSE

"20% reduction is clinically meaningful and above investor expectations in our view. Important for future reimbursement and employer opt-in." MOHIT BANSAL, ANALYST, WELLS FARGO

"We think investor bogey was 15% benefit for the SELECT trial, and with 20% benefit these data put Wegovy at par with other CV (cardiovascular) drugs. However, this class drives weight loss hence makes patients feel better, therefore, the overall profile of this drug would be perceived better than any other cardiovascular drug." RICHARD VOSSER, ANALYST, J.P.MORGAN

"We see this as a pivotal result which has the potential to substantially change the Obesity treatment paradigm, not only increasing patient stay-time on the drug (potentially even doubling the stay time of the drug to 24 months) but also revolutionizing physician attitudes to treating obesity early which could increase the penetration of obesity treatment and in particularly Wegovy." "In the future (after 1 year of treatment discontinuation), we expect that Novo will also be able to use SELECT to gain a label for prevention of diabetes, which will further argue for treating obesity."

EVAN SEIGERMAN, ANALYST, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS "These data provide a read-through to GLP-1RAs as confirmed benefit is key to 1) broaden access and reimbursement above (~40M US patients now covered); 2) increase penetration (to) less severe patients; 3) extend duration of treatment beyond duration of weight loss."

MARKUS MANNS, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, UNION INVESTMENT "The results are a great success for Novo Nordisk. ... With these numbers, medical insurances should also become more inclined to cover the costs of Wegovy."

