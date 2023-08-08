INSTANT VIEW 2-Novo's obesity drug cuts risk of heart disease by 20% in study

Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday its obesity drug Wegovy reduced the risk of a major cardiovascular event like a stroke by 20% in overweight or obese people with a history of heart disease, exceeding expectations from a key late-stage trial.

COMMENTS: PETER WELFORD, EQUITY ANALYST, JEFFERIES

"Positive SELECT study readout as Wegovy shows 'best case' 20% cardiovascular benefit, in our view, likely above market expectations." "Success likely fuels pressure for improved payer coverage, with Medicare inclusion perhaps 2025E."

SOREN LONTOFT HANSEN, ANALYST, SYDBANK "It will be received positively, and it should be, based on the fact that being severely overweight people have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, so this study will also cause a stir among doctors who prescribe anti-obesity drugs.

"It may also increase the likelihood that payers in certain markets will engage in dialogue regarding Novo also being able to obtain subsidies in some markets. In any case, it will contribute to the discussion about obesity as a chronic disease." HARRY SEPHTON, ANALYST, CREDIT SUISSE

"20% reduction is clinically meaningful and above investor expectations in our view. Important for future reimbursement and employer opt-in." MOHIT BANSAL, ANALYST, WELLS FARGO

"We think investor bogey was 15% benefit for the SELECT trial, and with 20% benefit these data put Wegovy at par with other CV (cardiovascular) drugs. However, this class drives weight loss hence makes patients feel better, therefore, the overall profile of this drug would be perceived better than any other cardiovascular drug." RICHARD VOSSER, ANALYST, J.P.MORGAN

"We see this as a pivotal result which has the potential to substantially change the Obesity treatment paradigm, not only increasing patient stay-time on the drug (potentially even doubling the stay time of the drug to 24 months) but also revolutionizing physician attitudes to treating obesity early which could increase the penetration of obesity treatment and in particularly Wegovy." "In the future (after 1 year of treatment discontinuation), we expect that Novo will also be able to use SELECT to gain a label for prevention of diabetes, which will further argue for treating obesity."

EVAN SEIGERMAN, ANALYST, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS "These data provide a read-through to GLP-1RAs as confirmed benefit is key to 1) broaden access and reimbursement above (~40M US patients now covered); 2) increase penetration (to) less severe patients; 3) extend duration of treatment beyond duration of weight loss."

MARKUS MANNS, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, UNION INVESTMENT "The results are a great success for Novo Nordisk. ... With these numbers, medical insurances should also become more inclined to cover the costs of Wegovy."

DUANE MELLOR , DIETICIAN AND SENIOR LECTURER OF ASTON UNIVERSITY IN BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND "It is not known if the change in MACE (which is a combination of different fatal and non-fatal serious cardiovascular events) is a result of greater weight loss in those treated with semaglutide or an effect of the semaglutide itself.

"With current guidance in countries like the UK recommending up to 2 years treatment with the drug, this safety data opens the door to extending the duration of treatment." MARTIN MERKEL, MEDICAL PROFESSOR AND MEMBER OF THE GERMAN ENDOCRINOLOGY SOCIETY

"From a medical point of view the effect on cardiovascular outcomes had been more or less priced in, but it is of course great to have renewed evidence." TERENCE MCMANUS, FUND MANAGER, BELLEVUE ASSET MANAGEMENT

"This result of SELECT is significantly ahead of expectations. Putting aside other benefits, this would be a good cardiovascular drug alone based on these results." "Cardiovascular events such as strokes are expensive for healthcare systems through the increased care such patients need, therefore reducing these events should be supportive of pharmacoeconomic evaluations."

"There will be an 'halo effect' on the drug class. It is possible that payors read-across drugs in the same class to have a range of options and some price competition, rather than wait for each study to readout." RITA HVALBYE, HEAD OF UNIT AT THE NORWEGIAN MEDICINES AGENCY

"We have a deadline of up to 180 days to review new data, but can't say how long it will take in this case until we've seen how much material we receive." JEFF LEVIN-SCHERZ, POPULATION HEALTH LEADER, WILLIS TOWERS WATSON

"I suspect that medical claims savings from this are years away – and the drugs are economically likely to be at best 'cost effective' (i.e. they give patients quality adjusted life years for a reasonable price) rather than 'cost saving' (offer a medical benefit and lower total cost of care)." "Employers remain worried about the cost of these drugs – and I'm hopeful that unit costs will come down after there are more such drugs on the market to allow many to benefit from them."

HENRIK HALLENGREEN LAUSTSEN, ANALYST, JYSKE BANK "The results could improve the willingness to pay for obesity drugs and provide higher incentive to treat obesity at earlier state. Furthermore, this could also increase the stay time (due to longer or higher reimbursement) on the drugs."

"Lastly, some the secondary results (expected to be announced later in 2023 – properly on ADA in November) could, if positive, also lead to further label updates containing e.g. prevention of diabetes."

