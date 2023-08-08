Health News Roundup: Novo boosted as trial shows weight-loss Wegovy drug has medical benefits; Emergent BioSolutions to lay off about 400 employees and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novo boosted as trial shows weight-loss Wegovy drug has medical benefits

Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday a large late-stage study showed its obesity drug Wegovy had a clear medical benefit, in addition to weight loss, boosting the Danish drugmaker's hopes of moving beyond Wegovy's image as a lifestyle drug. In a statement, the Danish drugmaker said the weekly injection reduced the risk of a major cardiovascular event like a stroke by 20% in overweight or obese people with a history of heart disease, exceeding expectations from a key late-stage trial.

Emergent BioSolutions to lay off about 400 employees

Emergent BioSolutions on Tuesday decided to cut 400 jobs and scale back operations at some its facilities, pivoting its focus on core products such as overdose reversal nasal spray Narcan and anthrax vaccines. The company said it will reduce operations at Bayview, Baltimore and Canton, Massachusetts, and do away with the chief operating officer role, in an effort to move away from contract drug development and manufacturing business.

WHO flags India-made syrup in latest warning over contaminated drugs

The World Health Organization on Monday flagged a batch of contaminated common cold syrup, manufactured by an Indian company, the latest in a series of warnings by the agency about substandard medicines from the country. The United Nations agency said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, found in Iraq was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories for Dabilife Pharma, and had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene and ethylene glycol.

Eli Lilly raises forecasts as diabetes drug Mounjaro powers upbeat results

Eli Lilly on Tuesday raised its annual forecasts after beating estimates for quarterly results, driven by strong demand for its new diabetes drug Mounjaro, ahead of a decision on its use as a weight-loss treatment. The company is leaning on Mounjaro, approved last May in the U.S. for diabetes, to soften the hit from insulin price cuts and competition for cancer therapy Alimta.

Novo's obesity drug cuts risk of heart disease by 20% in study

Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday its obesity drug Wegovy reduced the risk of a major cardiovascular event like a stroke by 20% in overweight or obese people with a history of heart disease, exceeding expectations from a key late-stage trial. COMMENTS:

China's CanSino in mRNA vaccine deal with AstraZeneca

CanSino Biologics has agreed with AstraZeneca to provide "contract development and manufacturing services" to support the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine programme, the Chinese company said on Tuesday. In a filing to Shanghai's stock exchange, CanSino said it would manufacture and supply unspecified mRNA products to AstraZeneca. It did not disclose the value of the deal.

Women over 70 risk breast cancer overdiagnosis with screening, US study finds

A new study is raising fresh questions about the value of breast cancer screening in older women, finding that those 70 and older who underwent mammograms were more apt to be diagnosed with tumors posing no threat to their health than those who did not screen. The study by researchers at Yale Medical School, published on Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, tracked 54,635 U.S. women 70 and older who received a mammogram - an X-ray of the breast - in 2002. Women who opted for continued screening were compared to those who chose not to be screened.

Major US health systems expect to offer Alzheimer's drug Leqembi in a few months

Five major U.S. health systems said they would offer Eisai and Biogen's promising new Alzheimer's drug Leqembi after working out payment and administrative policies, and how to assess and monitor patients, most likely in the next month or two. Leqembi, which won full U.S. regulatory approval last month, is the first treatment proven to slow progression of the mind-robbing disease for people in the earliest stages of Alzheimer's.

Israel's Mileutis trial shows better milk quality without antibiotics in cows

Israeli biopharmaceutical firm Mileutis said on Tuesday results from a clinical trial showed that its non-antibiotic substitute to treat infections in cows boosted milk quality in dairy cows. Mileutis conducted a trial in seven Israeli dairy farms along with Strauss Health, which is partly owned by France's Danone. The trial of more than 500 dairy cows was carried out at farms that provide milk to two of Israel's largest dairy suppliers - Strauss and Tnuva, owned by China's Bright Food and Dairy Co.

Nektar Therapeutics sues Eli Lilly over autoimmune disease treatment

Nektar Therapeutics on Monday sued Eli Lilly, accusing the U.S. drugmaker of undermining the prospects for a drug the companies were developing together for various autoimmune diseases. The two companies in 2017 entered into a partnership to develop and potentially commercialize the drug, called rezpegaldesleukin.

