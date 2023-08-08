US embassy in Haiti capital closed Tuesday due to nearby gunfire

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 20:41 IST
The U.S. Embassy in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince said it was closed on Tuesday, with all personnel restricted to embassy compounds until further notice due to gunfire in the vicinity.

"Some routes to the embassy may be impacted due to continued rapid gunfire," the embassy said in a security alert. The closure follows tense protests that rattled the capital on Monday, when demonstrators squared off against police, demanding protection from gang violence.

Gang violence in Haiti has sent kidnappings and homicides surging, while devastating health care. Some 5.2 million people - nearly half of Haiti's population – need humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

