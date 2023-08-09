Health News Roundup: Argentina free of avian flu after commercial farm outbreaks, ag secretary says; Factbox-Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug cuts heart disease risk in study and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Argentina free of avian flu after commercial farm outbreaks, ag secretary says

Argentina is free of cases of avian flu after the last of 18 outbreaks at commercial farms came to an end, the country's agricultural secretary said on Tuesday. Argentina's first case of avian flu in commercial poultry was detected in February, pausing poultry exports for a month. Shipments restarted in March after the Argentine government reached agreements with importing countries.

Factbox-Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug cuts heart disease risk in study

Novo Nordisk said a large study had shown its highly effective obesity drug Wegovy also had a clear cardiovascular benefit, boosting the Danish drugmaker's hopes of moving beyond Wegovy's image as a lifestyle drug. Novo, Eli Lilly and Pfizer are among the dozens of drugmakers chasing an up to $100 billion market of obesity treatments, which could also include oral options in the future. The following is a list of companies targeting the next big blockbuster opportunity:

Novo's Wegovy shows heart benefit alongside weight loss in trial

Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday a large study had shown the highly effective obesity treatment also had a clear cardiovascular benefit, boosting the Danish company's hopes of moving beyond its image as a lifestyle drug. The increasingly popular Wegovy has transformed the weight-loss market since its U.S. launch in June 2021, capturing the attention of patients, investors and celebrities worldwide.

Emergent BioSolutions to lay off about 400 employees

Emergent BioSolutions on Tuesday decided to cut 400 jobs and scale back operations at some its facilities, pivoting its focus on core products such as overdose reversal nasal spray Narcan and anthrax vaccines. The company said it will reduce operations at Bayview, Baltimore and Canton, Massachusetts, and do away with the chief operating officer role, in an effort to move away from contract drug development and manufacturing business.

Lilly hits record high after Mounjaro fuels forecast raise, rival data

Eli Lilly on Tuesday raised its annual forecasts as demand for new diabetes drug Mounjaro surges ahead of a decision on its use as a weight-loss treatment, with shares soaring 18% to a record high also helped by positive data from a rival drug.

The U.S. company's shares had climbed 24% this year ahead of the results and the day's rally puts it on track to become the world's most valuable healthcare firm by market capitalization by overtaking health insurer UnitedHealth.

Organon results beat estimates on demand for women heath products, biosimilars

Organon & Co reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its women's heath products and biosimilar drugs, sending the healthcare firm's shares up about 8%. The company posted quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.57 billion.

Paracetamol maker Granules India' Q1 profit hurt by cyber attack disruptions

Granules India Ltd, the maker of paracetamol and ibuprofen pain relievers, reported a 62.5% fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as a cyber security incident significantly disrupted operations. The generic drug maker's consolidated net profit tumbled to 478.9 million rupees ($5.8 million) in the April-June quarter, from 1.27 billion rupees a year earlier.

Novo's obesity drug cuts risk of heart disease in study

Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday a large study had shown its highly effective obesity drug Wegovy also had a clear cardiovascular benefit, boosting the Danish drugmaker's hopes of moving beyond Wegovy's image as a lifestyle drug. The late-stage trial showed that patients on Wegovy had a 20% lower incidence of heart attack, stroke or death from heart disease compared to those on a placebo.

China's CanSino in mRNA vaccine deal with AstraZeneca

CanSino Biologics has agreed with AstraZeneca to provide "contract development and manufacturing services" to support the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine programme, the Chinese company said on Tuesday. In a filing to Shanghai's stock exchange, CanSino said it would manufacture and supply unspecified mRNA products to AstraZeneca. It did not disclose the value of the deal.

Israel's Mileutis trial shows better milk quality without antibiotics in cows

Israeli biopharmaceutical firm Mileutis said on Tuesday results from a clinical trial showed that its non-antibiotic substitute to treat infections in cows boosted milk quality in dairy cows. Mileutis conducted a trial in seven Israeli dairy farms along with Strauss Health, which is partly owned by France's Danone. The trial of more than 500 dairy cows was carried out at farms that provide milk to two of Israel's largest dairy suppliers - Strauss and Tnuva, owned by China's Bright Food and Dairy Co.

(With inputs from agencies.)