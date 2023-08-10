Novo Nordisk to continue curbs on U.S. supplies of weight-loss drug Wegovy

Novo Nordisk will continue to restrict U.S. supplies of starter doses of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug, it said on Thursday as the company struggles to keep up with soaring U.S. demand. The news came as the Danish drugmaker raised its full-year profit and sales forecast for a second time.

Novo Nordisk, Europe's second most valuable listed company behind LVMH, is riding on a wave of sky-high demand for its highly effective diabetes and weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, which has sent earnings and shares to record highs. Wegovy is a weekly injection that can help patients to shed 15% of their weight alongside diet and exercise changes.

The company said it would extend the limits introduced for Wegovy supplies, having said in May that it would halve supply of starter doses to the U.S. market for several months to ensure supplies for existing patients. Reuters has reported that larger doses are also in short supply, which Novo has denied.

"While supply capacity for Wegovy is gradually being expanded, the supply of the lower dose strengths in the U.S. will remain restricted to safeguard continuity of care," Novo said on Thursday. Many analysts had expected Novo to raise earnings guidance, given the huge U.S. demand for the weekly injection.

More than 650 million adults worldwide are obese and a further 1.3 billion are overweight, exacerbating conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, the World Health Organization says. Having previously raised its earnings guidance in April, Novo now expects 2023 operating profit growth in local currencies of between 31% and 37% on sales growth of 27-33%. The new outlook is up from previous estimates of 24-30% and 28-34% respectively.

"The growth is driven by increasing demand for our GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity treatments, and we are serving more patients than ever before," Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in a statement. Novo also warned on Thursday that it expected "continued periodic" supply constraints and drug shortages across a number of products and geographies.

