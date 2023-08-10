Novo Nordisk: weight-loss drug's heart benefits will help discussions with payers

Novo Nordisk expects new data showing the heart benefits of its weight-loss drug Wegovy will help its discussions with public health authorities and other payers about the benefits of paying for it, an executive said on Thursday.

"This is a key piece of evidence when we have payer discussions on a global level in terms of the value of obesity care treatments," Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsen said in a call with media after the company raised its full-year outlook.

New trial data released on Tuesday showed patients on Wegovy had a 20% lower incidence of heart attack, stroke or heart disease compared to those on a placebo, sending the firm's shares to all-time highs.

