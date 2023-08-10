Journalist shot dead by father in UP

A journalist was shot dead by his father over a personal dispute in the Aunch area here, police said on Thursday.

They said the man surrendered himself to the local police after the incident on Wednesday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said victim Rajeev Yadav, a resident of Orchha town, was a local reporter for a national Hindi daily. He was shot by his father Vijay Pal with a rifle on Wednesday evening, Kumar said.

Yadav died on the way to a hospital, he added.

The official said Yadav used to run a mobile phone shop outside his house and his father wanted him to shift it elsewhere. They used to argue over this frequently, he said.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

